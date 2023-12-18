Kanye West and Will Smith join forces for first-class airplane selfie
Los Angeles, California - Rappers Kanye West and Will Smith had a run-in while both stars were traveling from the Middle East and managed to get a quick photo together.
According to TMZ, the artists posed for the photo after a passenger aboard their first-class Emirates flight from Dubai to Los Angeles requested a selfie.
The pic, which has been circulating since it was shared on social media, shows Smith (55) grinning from ear to ear, while Ye (46), who was seen in two photos with the fan, seemingly refuses to smile.
Smith was returning to the States after performing at a music festival in Saudi Arabia.
West, on the other hand, has been all over, preparing to release his new record.
Both stars have been attempting to rebuild their careers after very different — but almost equally disastrous — scandals in 2022.
Smith unforgettably slapped comedian Chris Rock during the Academy Awards, and Ye sabotaged his own career by making a series of public antisemitic comments.
Kanye West and Will Smith unite amid lingering scandals
While Smith has repeatedly apologized and sought public atonement for his actions, West continues to double down.
Last Friday, he was filmed delivering an antisemitic, hate-filled rant for 10 minutes straight.
Maybe soon we can get that Smith/Yeezy collab no one was asking for.
Cover photo: Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Angela WEISS / AFP