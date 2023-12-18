Kanye West and Will Smith join forces for first-class airplane selfie

Los Angeles, California - Rappers Kanye West and Will Smith had a run-in while both stars were traveling from the Middle East and managed to get a quick photo together.

A photo of Kanye West (r) and Will Smith has been circulating online after a fan spotted the two on a plane to Los Angeles and asked for a selfie. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Angela WEISS / AFP

According to TMZ, the artists posed for the photo after a passenger aboard their first-class Emirates flight from Dubai to Los Angeles requested a selfie.

The pic, which has been circulating since it was shared on social media, shows Smith (55) grinning from ear to ear, while Ye (46), who was seen in two photos with the fan, seemingly refuses to smile.

Smith was returning to the States after performing at a music festival in Saudi Arabia.

West, on the other hand, has been all over, preparing to release his new record.

Both stars have been attempting to rebuild their careers after very different — but almost equally disastrous — scandals in 2022.

Smith unforgettably slapped comedian Chris Rock during the Academy Awards, and Ye sabotaged his own career by making a series of public antisemitic comments.