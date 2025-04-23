Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of keeping son Saint away from him

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West has continued his tirade against his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian , with more scathing accusations!

Kanye West (l.) has hit Kim Kardashian with more outrageous accusations amid their public feud. © Collage: MATT WINKELMEYER & ARTURO HOLMES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After making a shocking admission about an alleged incestual relationship with his cousin, the controversial hip-hop artist accused his former wife of keeping their nine-year-old son, Saint, away from him.

In a since-removed tweet, Ye ranted, "I don't see my kids, I need to raise to them, I'm a good dad, I'm a great father."

He added in all caps, "I haven't seen Saint this year."

In another post, the Grammy-winning rapper further claimed that Kim wanted Bianca Censori, who has seemingly reunited with Ye after their supposed split, to model for SKIMS.

The Jesus Walks artist wrote, "They wanted to put my wife in SKIMS. Every good piece of good p***y don't work for you Kris," referring to Kim's famous momager, Kris Jenner.