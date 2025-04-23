Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of keeping son Saint away from him
Los Angeles, California - Kanye West has continued his tirade against his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, with more scathing accusations!
After making a shocking admission about an alleged incestual relationship with his cousin, the controversial hip-hop artist accused his former wife of keeping their nine-year-old son, Saint, away from him.
In a since-removed tweet, Ye ranted, "I don't see my kids, I need to raise to them, I'm a good dad, I'm a great father."
He added in all caps, "I haven't seen Saint this year."
In another post, the Grammy-winning rapper further claimed that Kim wanted Bianca Censori, who has seemingly reunited with Ye after their supposed split, to model for SKIMS.
The Jesus Walks artist wrote, "They wanted to put my wife in SKIMS. Every good piece of good p***y don't work for you Kris," referring to Kim's famous momager, Kris Jenner.
Kim Kardashian insider slams Ye's latest rant amid exes' public drama
Meanwhile, a Kim K insider dished to The Daily Mail on Tuesday that Ye "has been in LA recently for a few months and didn't ask to see the kids aside from North until a week before he was leaving again."
The source added, "Kanye can see the kids anytime he wants, there are no limitations, but Kim is very careful also to not put them in situations that are chaotic. Protecting her kids are first and foremost."
The exes, who share four kids together, have been locked in a public feud after Ye dropped a song featuring their 11-year-old daughter North and disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs.
Ye then caused further controversy by claiming that he "never" wanted kids with the reality star.
The Can't Tell Me Nothing artist's latest allegations may have worsened the exes' drama, as Kim is reportedly looking to file for full custody of their four kids!
Cover photo: Collage: MATT WINKELMEYER & ARTURO HOLMES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP