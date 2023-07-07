Kanye West suit claims there were no windows at his schools because he didn't like glass
Los Angeles, California - Kanye West is being sued by another former employee of one of his academies, and the lawsuit brings to light some damning accusations about the star's preferences and the school's condition.
Does Kanye hate glass?
According to NBC News, Isaiah Meadows, a former principle at Yeezy Christian Academy, filed a lawsuit on Thursday with the Los Angeles County Superior Court alleging he was suspended, then fired, for voicing concerns about the school's safety conditions.
Meadows said in the suit he began working at the school in late 2020. He claimed the campus had no hot water, a septic tank that repeatedly overflowed, and poor electrical wiring that once caused a fire.
The campus also had a skylight and windows left empty because Ye allegedly doesn't like glass, according to Meadows.
The school was eventually moved to a new location in Simi Valley in August 2021, and renamed Donda Academy.
Are the claims about Kanye West's Donda Academy true?
Meadows was rehired as a teacher's assistant at Donda Academy, and claimed that within the first few months of the new campus' opening, it had no electricity. He said staff used commercial flood lamps powered by generators during lessons.
The location also had a flooding septic system and glassless windows – which he said were eventually covered with mesh curtains.
Ye's camp has not responded, but his attorney Gregory Suhr has insisted that other conditions allegations from at least three of the school's former teachers are not true.
Suhr said they only serve to "do a disservice to the Donda Academy's current staff and students and their parents who will attest to their positive experience."
