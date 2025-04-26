Kanye West disses Kim Kardashian by dragging Paris Hilton into their feud!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 's feud heightens after Ye said he wished he had children with Paris Hilton!

Kanye West (c.) further insulted Kim Kardashian (r.) by claiming that he should've had kids with Paris Hilton (l.). © Collage: MONICA SCHIPPER & FRAZER HARRISON & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, the controversial rapper viciously dissed his ex-wife in a since-removed livestream.

The All Falls Down artist said, "When Kim was Paris Hilton's assistant, I said I had babies with Paris Hilton over Kim Kardashian. Could you imagine if I had kids with Paris Hilton, how many hotels I have now?"

Ye further insulted the SKIMS founder, saying, "I had a baby with a f****** assistant, bro," adding that Kim's "only power" is to take his kids away from him.

Days ago, the Grammy-winner alleged that The Kardashians star is keeping their son Saint away from him and that Kim wanted Bianca Censori to model for SKIMS.

Ye previously declared that he "never" wanted kids with his ex-wife, though Kardashian insiders say that Kim doesn't put "limitations" on his visits with their four kids.