Kanye West hosts bizarre birthday bash with sushi served on nude women
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Kanye "Ye" West held a private belated 46th birthday party for himself over the weekend, and to say it was "cray" would be an understatement.
According to Page Six, the party antics kicked off with Ye's wife, Bianca Censori, arriving hand-in-hand with his daughter North West (9), giving the impression that Ye's new and old family are meshing well together.
Censori was rocking an oversized leather outfit, reminiscent of Trinity from the Matrix, while North sported her dad's giant rubber boots.
North, who Ye shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, also had what looked like bloody scars on her face that were reportedly just makeup.
Various photos and videos have been shared of what took place inside the party, which featured a dark, candlelit vibe, a DJ blasting Ye's greatest hits, and a small handful of celebs, including Chlöe Bailey and Ty Dolla $ign.
Sushi was served to guests on platters, with a handful of plates covering a nude model, an ode to a Japanese practice called nyotaimori.
Kanye West brings daughter North to wild birthday festivities
While some social media users criticized the act as being misogynistic, Ye had no problem letting his daughter in on the action, who was seen in a clip playfully feeding some sushi to Censori.
North was also seen shooting a possible music video for her dad's song Off the Grid, with her alleged step-mom awkwardly smiling on the sidelines.
Notably, many of Ye's old celebrity friends were not in attendance, including anyone from the Kardashian-Jenner family, who didn't bother giving him a shout on his actual birthday.
Cover photo: Collage: Robin Marchant/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP