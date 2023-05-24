Kanye West is being sued by Gap for millions

Los Angeles, California - Controversial rapper Kanye "Ye" West has been slapped with a lawsuit for millions by Gap, who he previously had a business deal with.

Kanye West is being sued by clothing retailer Gap for unauthorized alterations he did on a storefront bought by the company, which they are being sued for. © Collage: IMAGO / imagebroker & MediaPunch

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, the retailer says West (45) owes them for a storefront property they rented in downtown LA that was supposed to be used for his Yeezy clothing line.

The Heartless rapper allegedly made unauthorized alterations to the property, amounting to around $2 million.

The Gap is now being sued by Art City Center, which owns the property, but as part of their contract with West, he is considered liable as well.

The company's suit is seeking for West to pay to repair the property and any extra damage expenses ordered by the suit from Art City Center.

Ye pulled the plug on his collaboration with Gap in September, accusing the company of not holding up their end of the deal, but Gap told a different story.