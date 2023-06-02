Kanye West makes bank as Adidas begins selling Yeezys again
Los Angeles, California - Controversial rapper Kanye "Ye" West is catching a lucky break, as he has started making a profit off of new Yeezy sales by Adidas.
Kanye's pockets may be filling up once again after apparently making a whopping amount in one day.
On Wednesday, Adidas began selling Yeezy products the company had left over after ending their partnership with Ye.
As part of the contract between both parties, Ye is still entitled to profit off any sale of Yeezy brand products.
While it's not confirmed, one source reported that West made over $25 million on just the first day of resuming sales, a 15% royalty on the alleged $170.5 million Adidas made.
But where exactly does Ye and Adidas stand?
What is happening with Kanye "Ye" West and Adidas over Yeezy?
As fans will recall, the fashion company severed ties with the rapper last year after he made a series of public antisemitic statements.
While the company lost millions over the decision, West also took a huge hit, losing his status as a billionaire.
In May, the company revealed their plans to sell the leftover surplus, and CEO Björn Gulden vowed a portion of the proceeds would go towards "people that have been hurt" by West's hate speech.
According to the Associated Press, donations will be made to various social justice organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, but it's still unclear how much.
Adidas and Kanye may still have some settling to do, as the two were battling it out in court last week.
Ye could definitely use the extra money as he continues to funnel money into his quiet, and expensive, 2024 presidential campaign.
Cover photo: Collage: SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brad Barket / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP