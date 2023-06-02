Kanye West makes bank as Adidas begins selling Yeezys again

Los Angeles, California - Controversial rapper Kanye "Ye" West is catching a lucky break, as he has started making a profit off of new Yeezy sales by Adidas.

Kanye "Ye" West is finally making money again, as Adidas began selling a surplus of Yeezy products they had leftover after ending their partnership with West.

Kanye's pockets may be filling up once again after apparently making a whopping amount in one day.

On Wednesday, Adidas began selling Yeezy products the company had left over after ending their partnership with Ye.

As part of the contract between both parties, Ye is still entitled to profit off any sale of Yeezy brand products.

While it's not confirmed, one source reported that West made over $25 million on just the first day of resuming sales, a 15% royalty on the alleged $170.5 million Adidas made.

But where exactly does Ye and Adidas stand?



