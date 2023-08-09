Kanye West plans big comeback alongside Bianca Censori!

Los Angeles, California - Kanye "Ye" West is planning to make his big comeback to the fashion world, and he has enlisted his wife Bianca Censori to help make it happen.

Kanye West reportedly wants to make a "comeback" alongside his wife Bianca Censori with new fashion ideas that he believes will be "culture-shifting." © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / @bianca.censori_official & Jason Davis / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

An inside source recently spilled the beans to US Weekly about the state of Ye and Censori's relationship, describing them as still in the "honeymoon phase" as they are "always all over each other and showing affection."

Censori seems to have sparked some creativity in Ye, as he has been "designing, writing music, and being inspired."

"Bianca has been helping Kanye with some designs, and they both think their fashions are going to be culture-shifting," the source shared.

"Kanye feels he's on the precipice of a big comeback."