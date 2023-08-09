Kanye West plans big comeback alongside Bianca Censori!
Los Angeles, California - Kanye "Ye" West is planning to make his big comeback to the fashion world, and he has enlisted his wife Bianca Censori to help make it happen.
An inside source recently spilled the beans to US Weekly about the state of Ye and Censori's relationship, describing them as still in the "honeymoon phase" as they are "always all over each other and showing affection."
Censori seems to have sparked some creativity in Ye, as he has been "designing, writing music, and being inspired."
"Bianca has been helping Kanye with some designs, and they both think their fashions are going to be culture-shifting," the source shared.
"Kanye feels he's on the precipice of a big comeback."
Can Ye return to the top?
The couple cemented their union with a non-legally binding wedding ceremony back in January, only two months after West finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian.
The two have since been traveling a lot, making public appearances in bizarre outfits, and earlier this week, Ye hit the stage in Rome for a performance with fellow rapper Travis Scott, his first show since February 2022.
How exactly Ye plans to save his career that he self-sabotaged last year by making multiple public antisemitic statements is anyone's guess, but he seems to believe he can do it with his new love by his side.
"Kanye hasn't found this kind of happiness in a long time," the insider added. "He feels like Bianca fulfills him in so many ways and understands him like nobody else ever has."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / @bianca.censori_official & Jason Davis / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP