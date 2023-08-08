Kanye West hits the stage with Travis Scott in surprise appearance!

Rome, Italy - Kanye West joined Travis Scott on stage for his first performance after his antisemitic comments tanked his career!

Travis Scott brought out guest Kanye "Ye" West during his concert in Rome on Monday, the first time Ye has performed since he sabotaged his own career. © Collage: Valery HACHE & Angela Weiss / AFP

On Monday, West hit the stage at the Circus Maximus stadium for Scott's Utopia concert, where the duo performed Ye's tracks Praise God and Can't Tell Me Nothing.

"There's been only one human being on this... planet that has ever walked side by side with me through anything and every mother f***ing thing," Scott declared before bringing out his surprise guest.

"There is no Utopia without Kanye West," Scott told the audience. "There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye!"

Ye noticeably didn't rap into the microphone much, allowing the backing track to carry most of the two songs.

The performance marks Ye's first return to the stage after a string of public antisemitic rants caused him to be dropped from multiple successful business partnership, including Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga, damaged some of his personal relationships, and resulted in him losing his status as a billionaire.

Scott, who has been a longtime friend and collaborator of Ye's, faced his fair share of controversy following his Astroworld concert in Houston, Texas, back in 2021, which left nine people dead after the crowd attempted to rush the stage at his request.