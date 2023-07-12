Kanye West reportedly meets wife Bianca Censori's parents in Tokyo

Tokyo, Japan - Kanye "Ye" West is in with the family as he meets his in-laws for the first time after marrying Bianca Censori seven months ago.

Kanye West has reportedly met his Bianca Censori's parents in Tokyo seven months after marrying her. © Screenshot/Instagram/angelinacensori

The 46-year-old rapper and his 28-year-old wife headed to Tokyo, where they apparently met up with Bianca's parents, Leo and Alexandra, and her sister, Angelina.

Though there are no photos of Kanye with the Censori family, Angelina shared snaps of her parents and sister from the Japanese capital, suggesting that the family indeed spent some time with the controversial musician during the trip.

Ye has been in Japan since last month when he was spotted shopping at the Hello Kitty store with Bianca and his 10-year-old daughter, North West, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.



Angelina shared another photo featuring North, Kanye, and Bianca on the shopping trip on her Instagram story, according to Page Six. Per the Daily Mail, the Love Lockdown artist also attended a sumo wrestling match with Bianca, who is also an employee of his brand, Yeezy.

The spouses have been in Tokyo for about a month now, with photos confirming they were still in the city on Monday. North, meanwhile, has since returned home to be with Kim.