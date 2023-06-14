Kanye West and Bianca Censori pack on the PDA during lunch date

Santa Monica, California - Kanye West and Bianca Censori just can't keep their hands off each other – not even when they're out on a lunch date!

Who would've thought that Ye would publicly pull a Kravis?

On Wednesday, TMZ released pics of the 46-year-old rapper and his wifey's cute lunch date at The Lobster in Santa Monica.

During the outing, which took place late Tuesday, the "spouses" couldn't keep their hands off of each other, with the Hurricane rapper seen sweetly kissing on his bride.

Another shot showed Ye gently caressing the Yeezy designer while they waited for valet.

For the date, the hip-hop mogul rocked an oversized black t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and black sock shoes while the Australian beauty sported a scrappy, beige halter-top that tied in the back, along with gray stockings and sparkling silver heels.