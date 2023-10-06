Kanye West reportedly trying to trademark "YEWS"

Los Angeles, California - Controversial rapper Kanye West is allegedly trying to trademark the term "YEWS" for a wide range of products and services including music , clothing, and real estate.

Kanye West is allegedly trying to trademark the phrase "YEWS" for reasons unknown. © Collage: IMAGO / YAY Images

The trademark filing was obtained by TMZ and is linked to an LLC called Ox Paha Inc., which has an address listed at Kanye's office on Melrose Ave.



Kanye has not yet addressed the trademark filing publicly, but people on social media are saying that it might have something to do with his recent anti-semitic remarks.

On Instagram last year, Kanye shared a screenshot of an antisemitic text message he sent rapper Diddy.

Shortly after his post ignited backlash, West threatened via Twitter to "go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."