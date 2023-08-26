Is Kanye West planning to drop a new album in 2023?
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Kanye "Ye" West is reportedly working on new music and plans to release an album later this year.
Two sources told NBC News that West has been working on new music throughout the summer.
One of the sources was in a studio with the 46-year-old hip-hop mogul and listened to some of the music with his wife, Bianca Censori.
"New music is imminent," the second source, who is very close to the rapper, said.
The sources said it was unclear on what platform West would be releasing his new music.
If the sources are correct, this would be the Yeezy designer's first album since Donda 2 dropped in 2022.
Will Kanye West mark his return to fame with new music?
West has been in the news quite a bit in recent months for several instances, including some fans believing Ye's wife's bizarre fashion choices are due to his control and hitting the stage with Travis Scott in a surprise appearance after his antisemitic comments all but tanked his career.
Some fans are already commenting on the approaching "flop," with one writing, "No one asked for this…" and another stating, "keep it."
Despite the controversies, there are a ton of fans who are highly anticipating the release of some fresh new music from Ye. Stay tuned for updates!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / TT & Jason Davis / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP