Is Kanye West planning to drop a new album in 2023?

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Kanye "Ye" West is reportedly working on new music and plans to release an album later this year.

Kanye West is reportedly working on new music. © Collage: IMAGO / TT & Jason Davis / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Two sources told NBC News that West has been working on new music throughout the summer.

One of the sources was in a studio with the 46-year-old hip-hop mogul and listened to some of the music with his wife, Bianca Censori.

"New music is imminent," the second source, who is very close to the rapper, said.

The sources said it was unclear on what platform West would be releasing his new music.

If the sources are correct, this would be the Yeezy designer's first album since Donda 2 dropped in 2022.