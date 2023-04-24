Kanye West slammed by Meek Mills who vows to "spread the word" against antisemitism

Auschwitz, Poland - Rapper Meek Mill recently had an experience that inspired him to fight back against antisemitism, including hate speech from fellow rappers like Kanye West .

Rapper Meek Mill (r) slammed Kanye West's antisemitism after a visit to Poland for the March of the Living. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & NurPhoto

According to The Guardian, Meek traveled to Poland last week and participated in the annual March of the Living - a two-mile walk that explores concentration camps in Auschwitz to Birkenau.

The trip seems to have significantly impacted the musician, as he made a vow to fight back against the antisemitism that has recently been on the rise back home in the US.

He told CNN that the experience taught him it was "important for me to learn humanity's history" and that he saw the "terror, pain, something you can't really explain."

Of course, Meek was asked about fellow rapper Kanye West, whose career imploded in recent months after he made a series of public antisemitic remarks.

"We are two different artists. We represent two different things," he said of himself and West. "Even when he was speaking on those things, I wasn't educated enough to know right from wrong... but I knew they were wrong because they sounded like hate."