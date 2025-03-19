Kanye West sparks another scandal with casting call for swastika-wearing choir

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West has doubled down on his hateful tirades with a shocking casting call for a new choir.

The 47-year-old rapper has been embroiled in a public spat with ex Kim Kardashian after he released a song featuring their 11-year-old daughter, North, and Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently in prison and facing charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Now, he's added another scandal to the list with his offensive call for choir members to cover his 2024 track Carnival, per Page Six.

Ye had strict requirements for the musicians, calling for "all males" with "the skin complexion of Sean Combs and darker."

He called for "NO FAT PEOPLE" and said any candidates "MUST BE COMFORTABLE WEARING SWASTIKAS."

West has been making repeated antisemitic comments since 2022, but his hate has reached new levels this year as he declared himself a "Nazi" and sold swastika t-shirts on his online store.

The Heartless rapper was subsequently dropped by his talent agency.

On Tuesday, West unleashed another shocking tirade – this time aimed at Beyoncé and Jay-Z.