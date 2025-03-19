Kanye West unleashes horrific rant against Beyoncé and Jay-Z's kids!

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West has dragged has Beyoncé and Jay-Z's kids into his latest social media attacks!

Kanye West (r.) targeted Beyoncé and Jay-Z's (l.) children in a slew of insulting tweets. © Collage: LISA O'CONNOR & FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday, the erratic rapper horrifically called the Carters' twins Sir and Rumi "retarded" amid a slew of tasteless tweets.

Ye wrote in all caps, "Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce's younger kids they're retarded."

He continued in the since-removed post, "This is why artificial insemination is such a blessing. Having retarded children is a choice."

In another since-removed tweet, the disgraced rapper said that he decided to take the rant off his page over fears that his account would get deleted.

Still, Ye didn't stop with the offensive remarks, concluding, "I took it down like Down syndrome. Get it."

The hip-hop mogul, who once called Jay-Z "his brother," has been busy burning bridges after declaring "war" on his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.