Kanye West's Bianca Censori wife rocks more inappropriate fashion in Italy

Florence, Italy - Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, continue to cause quite a stir thanks to some risqué fashion worn during the couple's Italian getaway.

The 46-year-old hip-hop mogul's wife sported yet another head-turning look in the conservative country in pics obtained by Page Six.

On Wednesday, Ye and Censori were all smiles as they were spotted getting gelato while again rocking the shoeless trend.

The Hurricane rapper sported a layered, all-black fit that included a matching scarf wrapped around his head.

Yet the 28-year-old Yeezy designer architect once again rocked another see-through top and was caught adjusting her chest under the sheer shirt. She paired the crop top, which seemed to have been made from a pair of cut-up mesh tights, with a low-waisted white skirt and matching head wrap.

The latest look follows reports that Ye is planning to make a"fashion comeback" with his presumed wife amid the pair's honeymoon phase.

Still, other chatter suggested that local Italians haven't been happy with Censori's NSFW looks.