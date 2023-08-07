Kanye West's Donda 2 house is going to the highest bidder
Roseville, Michigan - Controversial rapper Kanye West built a replica of his childhood home, which is now up for auction.
Going once, going twice... Would you want to live in a mock-up of Ye's humble abode?
The Levy Recovery Group recently listed the house on their website, which measures at 900 square feet, and comes with two, large crosses.
In February 2022, the rapper had the faux house built as a stage prop for a livestreamed concert event in Miami to celebrate his album Donda 2.
The modular home was a tribute to the Chicago house he grew up in alongside his late mother Donda West, who passed away in November 2007.
West never quite finished the album, but exclusively released the unfinished project on his Stem Player, a device that allows music listeners to remix audio in real time.
How to get Kanye West's model home from Donda 2
Jason Levy, president of the Levy Recovery Group, told TMZ that the group was hired by the production company that helped Ye put together his tour for the first Donda album.
TMZ also reported that no price has been listed for the house, as "there's no telling how high the bids will go." The winner of the auction will be able to have the home reassembled by the group for an undisclosed fee.
Ye sold his family's original home in 2004 prior to his mother's death, but rebought it last year and recently completed restorations to the property.
The replica house will officially be up for sale beginning October 2.
