Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori headed for divorce?

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage woes are apparently far from over!

Kanye West (l) and Bianca Censori (r) are still rumored to be heading for divorce despite reuniting in Dubai for Thanksgiving. © Screenshot/Instagram/@arkangel

According to a new report from Mirror, the Wests may not have a future together as the 28-year-old architect remains committed to distancing herself from Ye.

The outlet claims that Censori is "actively committed" to putting distance between herself and her husband amid rumors that the couple is headed for a split.

The chatter began after Mrs. West jetted off to her native country of Australia to spend time with her family – without the 46-year-old rapper!

Following this, it was reported that Censori's loved ones staged an intervention in hopes of dealing with the celeb couple's allegedly toxic relationship.

Prior to this, Ye's wife flaunted risqué fashions in Italy, something which led fans to speculate that the Hurricane rapper was trying to control Censori.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, however, the couple reunited in Dubai and were seen happily partying together.