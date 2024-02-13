Kanye West defends antisemitic views and says he can never be canceled
Los Angeles, California - In a recent interview, Kanye West defended his controversial antisemitic statements and argued the success of his latest record proves he can't be"canceled."
On Monday, as West was returning from Las Vegas after attending the Super Bowl, the rapper had a small chat with TMZ, where he bragged about the success of his new album Vultures, which he called "Number one all over the world."
He went on to discuss everything he and his wife Bianca Censori went through as he worked on the record while also avoiding getting "canceled" for his hate speech.
"I'ma just be honest with y'all – I was two months from going bankrupt, and I put everything I had into it," he explained.
"We moved to Italy. We moved to the factories, and we survived. We survived through the cancellation. We're back number 1!"
"If I didn't have the various skill sets of music and clothing and the fan base, they would have been able to destroy me," he continued. "But because we had all those skill sets, somehow I'm here inside of this universe able to fight."
When Ye was asked if he takes back any of his antisemitism statements, he responded, "Black people can't be antisemitic, we are Jew," and added, "y'all trying to kill superheroes."
"For all the kids that love me, for all the Jewish kids that love me, I'm sorry if y'all had to hear a grown-up conversation with us screaming at each other," he added.
Kanye West attempts to rebuild his career after his antisemitism nearly tanked it
West has been attempting to repair his career after he nearly destroyed it by publicly making a string of antisemitic remarks. His behavior cost him several high-profile business deals, friendships, and his status as a billionaire.
For some time, he aggressively defended and doubled down on his statements, but in a bizarre move, he issued an apology to the Jewish community, which many believed was written using artificial intelligence, back in December prior to the release of his new album.
During a recent listening party for the album, the livestream was cut after Ye rapped a verse from the album, which said, "And I'm still crazy, bipolar, antisemite; And I'm still the king."
