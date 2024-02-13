Kanye West defends antisemitic views and says he can never be canceled

Los Angeles, California - In a recent interview, Kanye West defended his controversial antisemitic statements and argued the success of his latest record proves he can't be"canceled."

On Monday, as West was returning from Las Vegas after attending the Super Bowl, the rapper had a small chat with TMZ, where he bragged about the success of his new album Vultures, which he called "Number one all over the world."

He went on to discuss everything he and his wife Bianca Censori went through as he worked on the record while also avoiding getting "canceled" for his hate speech.

"I'ma just be honest with y'all – I was two months from going bankrupt, and I put everything I had into it," he explained.

"We moved to Italy. We moved to the factories, and we survived. We survived through the cancellation. We're back number 1!"

"If I didn't have the various skill sets of music and clothing and the fan base, they would have been able to destroy me," he continued. "But because we had all those skill sets, somehow I'm here inside of this universe able to fight."

When Ye was asked if he takes back any of his antisemitism statements, he responded, "Black people can't be antisemitic, we are Jew," and added, "y'all trying to kill superheroes."

"For all the kids that love me, for all the Jewish kids that love me, I'm sorry if y'all had to hear a grown-up conversation with us screaming at each other," he added.