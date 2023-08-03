Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori busts out bizarre bikini and barefoot fit

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori (r.) went back to brown from her recent blonde pixie cut (l.), and rocked an intriguing fit while in Italy. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/bianca.censori_official

It's back to brunette.

On Wednesday, Page Six dropped snaps of the now-brunette Yeezy designer, who looked a bit uncomfortable wearing a skimpy-bikini top and no shoes while out in Italy.

Mrs. West was seen rubbing her eyes and giving a solemn expression as she rocked a pair of black leggings, a thin silver scarf, and a black string bikini top.

The Australian native was photographed in the head-turning ensemble walking towards a black vehicle barefoot, while carrying a black handbag and book with two security guards nearby.

It's more than likely Mrs. West was meeting up with the Donda artist, but could her despondent expression have something to do with her recent reported "chat" with Kayne's ex, Kim Kardashian?

On Tuesday, it was suggested that Censori was "warned" by the beauty mogul when they met privately in Japan about Kim's "concerns" over Kimye's daughter, North West.