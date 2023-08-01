Did Kim Kardashian "give warnings" to Kanye's new wife?

Japan - Did Kim Kardashian have a secret chat with Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori about Kimye's daughter North West?

Did Kim Kardashian (r.) have a little pow wow with Bianca Censori (l.) in Japan? © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/bianca.censori_offical & kimkardashian

It's no secret that the 42-year-old reality star wasn't too fond of her ex-husband's new bride.

Now, fans seemed convinced that Kim and the new Mrs. West privately met, since they were both recently vacationing in Japan.

The SKIMs CEO attended the PSG and Al-Nassr match in Japan over the weekend with her and Ye's son Saint, whereas the 46-year-old hip-hop star, his wife, and North have been enjoying Tokyo for weeks.



Reports have now claimed Kim met with her ex and his wifey about a controversial Yeezy hoodie North recently wore, which many believe resembles KKK attire.

Additionally, an insider spilled that the fashion mogul had a separate chat with the Censori regarding concern's about her oldest daughter's future, since she's been bonding with her new stepmom.

The unnamed source added that Kim "wanted to know" how Kanye "treats" North and may have given "some warnings" to Censori over the pre-teen's attire and other activities.