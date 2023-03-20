Kanye West spotted in church with new wife Bianca Censori and daughter North

Los Angeles, California - Over the weekend, rapper Kanye "Ye" West (45) took his alleged new wife Bianca Censori (28) and daughter North (9) out to hear some gospel.

On Saturday, the trio, along with an unidentified friend, was spotted attending a church service in LA.

Censori and West tied the knot back in January in a non-legally binding wedding, only months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was made official.

Ye and Kim share four children together - North, Saint (7), Chicago (5), and Psalm (3). Although Kim initially expressed apprehension towards Ye's new wifey, it appears she's come around to welcoming the newcomer to their family.

Earlier this month, Kanye reportedly took Bianca and North on a trip to Universal Studios in Florida, marking the first time the couple was seen in public with one of his children.