Kanye West spotted in church with new wife Bianca Censori and daughter North
Los Angeles, California - Over the weekend, rapper Kanye "Ye" West (45) took his alleged new wife Bianca Censori (28) and daughter North (9) out to hear some gospel.
On Saturday, the trio, along with an unidentified friend, was spotted attending a church service in LA.
Censori and West tied the knot back in January in a non-legally binding wedding, only months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was made official.
Ye and Kim share four children together - North, Saint (7), Chicago (5), and Psalm (3). Although Kim initially expressed apprehension towards Ye's new wifey, it appears she's come around to welcoming the newcomer to their family.
Earlier this month, Kanye reportedly took Bianca and North on a trip to Universal Studios in Florida, marking the first time the couple was seen in public with one of his children.
What has Pete Davidson done in honor of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids?
After her divorce from Ye, Kim dated comedian Pete Davidson. The two got very close during their time together, to the point where Pete even got a tattoo referencing all of her kids' names.
Unfortunately, the couple split up back in August, and Davidson has reportedly found himself a new beau.
Will Bianca make a big gesture towards Kimye's kids too?
The church service outing seems to be a sign that things between all parties are at least copacetic for now, and Kanye's relationship with Bianca seems to be reaching new heights.
Cover photo: Collage: Rich Fury / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP