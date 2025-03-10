Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori sparks new scandal with flood of racy posts

Los Angeles, California - Bianca Censori, the wife of controversial rapper Kanye West , has caused a stir by stepping out in another nearly nude look.

Ye and the 30-year-old model sparked controversy last month with their appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where Bianca was essentially naked on the carpet – save for an entirely sheer mini dress.

The 47-year-old rapper has long been rumored to be pressuring Bianca into wearing such provocative looks, a claim repeated in response to her latest scandal.

A new verified account for the Yeezy architect has shared 23 snaps of her rollerskating in a sheer bra, nude underwear, and protective pads on her knees and elbows.

In the caption, Bianca said the photos were taken by Gadir Rajab in Italy two years ago.

Users in the comments section again expressed concern that Kanye was forcing her into the NSFW ensembles, and the musician even entered the chat as he shared some red heart emojis under the posts.