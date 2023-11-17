Matty Healy of The 1975 calls Kanye West his "hero" and tells fans to "separate the antisemitism"

New York, New York - Matty Healy, lead singer of the band The 1975, gave a speech during a recent show, where he praised controversial rapper Kanye West as his "hero."

The 1975 lead singer Matty Healy praised rapper Kanye West at the band's recent performance in New York, telling the crowd to "separate the antisemitism." © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During the band's show in NYC on Wednesday evening, Healy went into a solo tangent.

He began by sharing how salty he was that the band's most recent album wasn't nominated for a Grammy, which he described as a "f***ing outrage."

"The reason people don't say that is 'cause it's not a very tasteful thing to say," Healy said, "but I'm way past tasteful... Are you f**k*ng mental?"

He then went on to randomly praise Kanye West, who self-sabotaged his career after making a string of bizarre public antisemitic statements last year.

"I'm not being self-celebratory, but Kanye is one of my heroes," Healy said.

"You know what? You've got to f***ing believe in yourself," he continued. "That's an awkward hero to have now, I understand that, but separate the antisemitism. Just think about the self-belief."

Like West, Healy is no stranger to controversy. Earlier this year, he came under fire for cracking racist jokes about rapper Ice Spice and making "queerbaiting" remarks about singer Harry Styles.