Katy Perry faces backlash for working with Dr. Luke after Kesha allegations

Los Angeles, California - Katy Perry is working with Dr. Luke for her comeback to the music scene, and fans aren't pleased.

Katy Perry (r.) is reportedly working with Kesha's (l.) alleged abuser Dr. Luke for a comeback to the music scene, and fans aren't pleased. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kesha & @katyperry

The Wide Awake artist has been teasing a new era of music with a new song on the way, though she hasn't officially announced a full record yet.

Her last few albums never reached the heights of her Teenage Dream success, so working with industry heavyweights like Max Martin on KP9 is a smart move.

One old collaborator, however, has the world up in arms. Katy Perry has reportedly decided to work with the hitmaker behind California Gurls, Teenage Dream, Hot n Cold, and I Kissed a Girl, Dr. Luke.

The music producer has been involved in a series of years-long grueling legal battles with singer Kesha after she accused him of sexual assault, among other serious allegations, in a 2014 lawsuit.

Luke later countersued Kesha for defamation, and the two parties eventually settled the cases last summer.

Now Kesha herself has seemingly weighed in on the messy situation, commenting a short contextless "lol" on X in lieu of a longer statement.