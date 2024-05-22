Did Katy Perry just announce a new album?

Los Angeles, California - It looks like Katy Perry just announced an exciting new music era... say hello to KP6, KatyCats!

Fresh off of her seven-year judging stint on American Idol, Katy Perry is already teasing her KP6 era.

On Wednesday, fans noticed that the Dark Horse singer had changed her social media profile pics to a chrome "KP" logo in parenthesis against a scarlet background.

This mysterious new logo is also present on her Spotify page and website. In fact, the artwork can be seen spinning in the background of her Spotify songs from the streaming service.

Additionally, the header branding on Katy's X and Spotify pages also feature bubbles floating up the screen.

While the Teenage Dream artist hasn't commented on the changes yet, the singer teased that she was working on new music in early May.