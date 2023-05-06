Katy Perry goes viral for seat-searching moment at King Charles III's coronation

London, UK - While some of the world's brightest stars and most powerful people flocked to the UK for King Charles III 's coronation, all eyes were momentarily on singer Katy Perry as she struggled to find her seat.

Katy Perry momentarily struggled to find her seat at King Charles III's coronation on Saturday. © Collage: Gareth Cattermole / POOL / AFP / IMAGO / i Images

It's not every day that a new king is crowned, but it's also not every day that fans get a birds-eye view of their favorite celebs having rather relatable moments.

Such was the case with Katy Perry at King Charles III's coronation on Saturday, and social media can't get over it.



In a clip that's gone wildly viral, Perry is seen sporting a lavender outfit with a matching headpiece as she searches for her seat at the packed coronation, and Twitter users are pointing out the relatability of it all in witty fashion.

One social media user tweeted, "me as a kid going aisle to aisle after getting lost in the grocery store," while another royal watcher wrote, "Even Katy Perry gets lost sometimes."

A Swiftie even pointed out the iconic color of Perry's outfit and its correlation to Taylor Swift's newly announced release date for Speak Now (Taylor's Version), tweeting: "SHE WEARS PURPLE WHICH MEANS SHE'S SEATED FOR SPEAK NOW TV."

At some point, Perry caught wind of the fact she was trending for her seat-searching conundrum, and opted to clear the air herself: "don’t worry guys i found my seat," the Dark Horse singer tweeted.