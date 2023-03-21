Keke Palmer opens up on motherhood in adorable new Instagram post

New York, New York - Hustlers star Keke Palmer dished on her journey into motherhood weeks after welcoming her baby boy with her boo Darius Jackson.

Mommy'ing! Keke Palmer gets real about her motherhood journey. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/keke

"Mommying" is new territory for the 29-year-old Nickelodeon alum.

But per new latest update, everything is coming along just fine for the new mom.

On Monday, Keke posted new snaps on Instagram while giving an honest take on motherhood, which she called her "greatest gig of all."

"Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming," she wrote in the lengthy caption.

"I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can’t imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life! It's giving, SUPER SAIYAN."

In the pics shared by the Akeelah and the Bee star, she's seen gazing and smiling at her son Leodis "Leo" Jackson in a stroller while sporting a brown jacket, blue jeans, and Nike sneakers.

