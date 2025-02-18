Kendall Jenner reignites Devin Booker reunion rumors with cozy dinner

Aspen, Colorado - Kendall Jenner has sparked some reunion rumors with her ex Devin Booker... again!

Kendall Jenner (r.) was spotted enjoying a cozy meal with her ex Devin Booker over the weekend. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 29-year-old model was caught grabbing a bite in Aspen with her former flame recently, and celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi shared the exclusive pictures on Monday.

According to the site, Kendall seemed to be keeping a low profile and wore her ski goggles throughout the meal.

The outing is said to have taken place at Cloud 9 Alpine Bistro over the weekend.

Kendall dated the 28-year-old NBA star on and off for about two years before they called it quits in 2022.

The Kardashians star then went on to date rapper Bad Bunny, but after their split in December 2023, she was reported to be spending time with Devin again by February 2024.

Kendall's been on a bit of a pendulum swing with both exes, though, as she got back together with the 30-year-old musician last May before they split again in September.

That same month, the Twilight-level love triangle re-emerged when Kendall was spotted with Devin in Malibu.