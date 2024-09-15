Kendall Jenner spotted out with ex Devin Booker amid Bad Bunny split rumors!

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner has stirred up reunion rumors with her ex, NBA star Devin Booker!

The 28-year-old supermodel was recently photographed getting cozy at dinner with Devin in Malibu, as reported by celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi on Sunday.

As seen in the snap, the pair sat across from one another as they dined at the Surf Club in Malibu.

Kendall and the 27-year-old athlete dated on and off for about two years before their seemingly final split in 2022.

But as of late, Kendall has been linked to rapper Bad Bunny – another on-again, off-again romance for the reality star.

While there's been no confirmation just yet, rumors have been swirling that the pair have called things off yet again, potentially setting the stage for Kendall's reunion with Devin.

After Kendall and the 30-year-old musician split in December, she was then rumored to be seeing Devin once again in February, but things evidently fizzled out, and The Kardashians star began dating Bad Bunny again in May.