Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny officially back on?

Los Angeles, California - After a flood of reconciliation rumors, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are officially back on!

Kendall Jenner (l.) and Bad Bunny have made their love comeback official, with insiders dishing that the stars are happily dating once again after splitting in December. © Collage: Angela WEISS / AFP & IMAGO / MediaPunch

Per PEOPLE, the 28-year-old model is once again dating the 30-year-old singer after reconciling since their split last December.

"It's going well, and they're prioritizing spending time together as they figure it out," an insider told the outlet on Thursday.

"There wasn't ever any drama in their breakup, and they missed each other."

Kendall and Bad Bunny, born Benito Ocasio, appeared to be on good terms following their breakup, as the two were spotted on a New Year's trip together alongside mutual friends shortly after.

But it wasn't until May that the rumor mill really got turning once again when the exes were spotted getting cozy at a Met Gala afterparty.

In recent days, the stars have enjoyed romantic dinners and were even seen exiting the same hotel as Kendall paid several visits to Benito's recent tour stops.