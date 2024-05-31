Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny officially back on?
Los Angeles, California - After a flood of reconciliation rumors, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are officially back on!
Per PEOPLE, the 28-year-old model is once again dating the 30-year-old singer after reconciling since their split last December.
"It's going well, and they're prioritizing spending time together as they figure it out," an insider told the outlet on Thursday.
"There wasn't ever any drama in their breakup, and they missed each other."
Kendall and Bad Bunny, born Benito Ocasio, appeared to be on good terms following their breakup, as the two were spotted on a New Year's trip together alongside mutual friends shortly after.
But it wasn't until May that the rumor mill really got turning once again when the exes were spotted getting cozy at a Met Gala afterparty.
In recent days, the stars have enjoyed romantic dinners and were even seen exiting the same hotel as Kendall paid several visits to Benito's recent tour stops.
Why did Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny break up?
"It's like they needed the break to miss each other enough to figure things out," the source said.
There was chatter that the reality star was picking things up with another former flame – Devin Booker – back in February, and it seems that Benito wasn't too pleased.
"Benny was not happy that Kendall was dating," the insider spilled, adding that the rapper had "been wanting her back."
Now though, things between the pair are said to be "great again."
Cover photo: Collage: Angela WEISS / AFP & IMAGO / MediaPunch