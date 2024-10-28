Is Kendall Jenner dating Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn?

Los Angeles, California - Social media sleuths have come up with a new theory positing that Kendall Jenner is getting cozy with Taylor Swift 's ex, Joe Alwyn.

Fans have been buzzing about the 28-year-old model being spotted with Joe at the recent Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala.

While the two only posed for a quick photo, some believe there's more to the moment than meets the eye!

Per Page Six, the 33-year-old actor gave Kendall's Instagram post from the event a like, fueling theories that the two had gotten close.

Joe was famously linked to Taylor Swift for about six years before the pair called it quits in April 2023.

While the Karma singer has since moved on with NFL star Travis Kelce, not much has been known about Joe's love life since the split.

If the rumors of the Brit cozying up to Kendall are true, it'd be some real drama for fans to obsess over, as Taylor has had a pretty infamous feud with the Kar-Jenner clan – particularly Kim Kardashian – over the years.