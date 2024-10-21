Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner exude glam at Academy Museum Gala
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian joined Kylie and Kendall Jenner for a stylish sisters' night out at the Academy Museum Gala!
The three Kar-Jenners stepped out for a glamorous evening with Hollywood's brightest stars at Saturday's annual gala.
Kim was the first to arrive in a Marilyn Monroe-esque fit that featured a fitted white corset bodice from Mugler, which highlighted her signature figure.
The look came with a plunging neckline, matching white micro-shorts, a dramatic robe coat, and nude heels.
Next up was Kylie, who also rocked a Mugler design that consisted of a semi-sheer, nude gown complete with black, strappy mermaid details starting at her curvy hips.
As for Kendall, the freshly blonde bombshell tapped into her Carolyn Bassette-Kenney vibe with a black cut-out Schiaparelli gown as her honey-blonde tresses were styled into tight curls.
The trio posed on the red carpet together and with fellow A-listers, including Kaia Gerber, Demi Moore, and Kim's All's Fair co-star Sarah Paulson.
The reality stars were far from the only attendees to turn heads, as Selena Gomez, Chrissy Teigen, Nicole Kidman, and Ariana Grande all wowed on the carpet as well!
Cover photo: Collage: EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP