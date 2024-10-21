Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner exude glam at Academy Museum Gala

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian joined Kylie and Kendall Jenner for a stylish sisters' night out at the Academy Museum Gala!

(From l. to r.) Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner embodied Hollywood glamour at the Academy Museum Gala. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The three Kar-Jenners stepped out for a glamorous evening with Hollywood's brightest stars at Saturday's annual gala.

Kim was the first to arrive in a Marilyn Monroe-esque fit that featured a fitted white corset bodice from Mugler, which highlighted her signature figure.

The look came with a plunging neckline, matching white micro-shorts, a dramatic robe coat, and nude heels.

Next up was Kylie, who also rocked a Mugler design that consisted of a semi-sheer, nude gown complete with black, strappy mermaid details starting at her curvy hips.

As for Kendall, the freshly blonde bombshell tapped into her Carolyn Bassette-Kenney vibe with a black cut-out Schiaparelli gown as her honey-blonde tresses were styled into tight curls.

The trio posed on the red carpet together and with fellow A-listers, including Kaia Gerber, Demi Moore, and Kim's All's Fair co-star Sarah Paulson.