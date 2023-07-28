Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoy sushi date as Kris Jenner manifests engagement
Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner and rapper Bad Bunny are still going strong, but are they ready to walk down the aisle anytime soon?
The 27-year-old 818 Tequila CEO and the 29-year-old musician, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, had another fashionable night out on Wednesday evening.
The lovebirds were caught coordinating in all-black attires for their date night at Sushi Park in West Hollywood.
Kendall kept it casual for the outing in a fitted midi dress with a small purse and flats.
As for the Grammy-winning rapper, he matched with his boo by rocking a simple jacket over his black fit and a cap that he wore backward.
The two were seen leaving the restaurant and walking to the car while Benito held a bottle of wine in his hands, hinting that Kenny and her boyfriend continued their fun elsewhere.
Has Kendall Jenner found "the one" in Bad Bunny?
The pair's recent date night follows The Kardashians season 3 finale, where Kris Jenner dropped a "not-so-subtle" hint for Kendall in the unique gift from the momager.
Each of the supermodel's sisters got a custom-made dollhouse that was specifically tailored to their interests.
Kenny's house featured little trinkets to represent her love for horses and also an engagement ring.
"She put an engagement ring in mine because she thought it was manifesting an engagement for me. So if that tells you anything about where my mom wants me to be in life," the Calvin Klein ambassador joked in the confessional.
Now, it may be too soon to tell if Bad Bunny is truly "the one" for Kendall, though the couple reportedly looked "in love" during their romantic Idaho vacation.
Perhaps Kris' wish will come to fruition after all!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP