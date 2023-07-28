Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoy sushi date as Kris Jenner manifests engagement

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner and rapper Bad Bunny are still going strong, but are they ready to walk down the aisle anytime soon?

Kendall Jenner (center l.) and Bad Bunny were seen out enjoying sushi together during a recent date night. © KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 27-year-old 818 Tequila CEO and the 29-year-old musician, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, had another fashionable night out on Wednesday evening.

The lovebirds were caught coordinating in all-black attires for their date night at Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

Kendall kept it casual for the outing in a fitted midi dress with a small purse and flats.

As for the Grammy-winning rapper, he matched with his boo by rocking a simple jacket over his black fit and a cap that he wore backward.

The two were seen leaving the restaurant and walking to the car while Benito held a bottle of wine in his hands, hinting that Kenny and her boyfriend continued their fun elsewhere.