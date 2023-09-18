Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny rock date night fall fashion
New York, New York - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny may not have confirmed their relationship outright, but their love seems to be going strong with another date night!
The 27-year-old supermodel and the 29-year-old rapper had another low-key date in NYC where they again sported fall-inspired, street-style fashion.
Kendall and Bunny, born Benito Ocasio, were seen leaving the eatery Cosme with The Kardashians star rocking a gray crew neck sweater with flowers, black straight-legged pants, and matching black loafers.
She completed the look with a large tan-colored bag and sunglasses.
Meanwhile, Bunny kept it casual with a white button-down over a white T-shirt, light-wash denim jeans with frayed edges, and a blue baseball cap styled backward.
The fall-themed looks from the couple are perfect, since autumn and all things fall fashion are just around the corner.
As for the pair's budding romance, Kendall and the Grammy-winning artist remain tight-lipped over the status of their relationship.
Yet the two's consistent and fashionable sightings all but confirm that love is definitely in the air!
