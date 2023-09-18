Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny rock date night fall fashion

New York, New York - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny may not have confirmed their relationship outright, but their love seems to be going strong with another date night!

Kendall Jenner (r.) and Bad Bunny ushered in the fall with on par fashion for their recent date night. © Collage: THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & IMAGO / Cover-Images

The 27-year-old supermodel and the 29-year-old rapper had another low-key date in NYC where they again sported fall-inspired, street-style fashion.

Kendall and Bunny, born Benito Ocasio, were seen leaving the eatery Cosme with The Kardashians star rocking a gray crew neck sweater with flowers, black straight-legged pants, and matching black loafers.

She completed the look with a large tan-colored bag and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Bunny kept it casual with a white button-down over a white T-shirt, light-wash denim jeans with frayed edges, and a blue baseball cap styled backward.

The fall-themed looks from the couple are perfect, since autumn and all things fall fashion are just around the corner.

As for the pair's budding romance, Kendall and the Grammy-winning artist remain tight-lipped over the status of their relationship.