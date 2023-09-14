Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny rock fashionable fits during NYC date night

New York, New York - Kendall Jenner rocked another chic, fashionable look during her latest date night with Bad Bunny!

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny continued their private romance with a cute dinner date in NYC. © Collage: HARRY HOW & EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday, the lovebirds were captured having a night out in the Big Apple amid their blossoming yet low-key romance.

Kendall's look was again on par for the evening with a silky cream blouse that she matched with black flared pants and leather boots.

The 27-year-old model put a coy spin on the fit by leaving the shirt slightly unbuttoned to expose her tummy as she was seen strolling next to her rumored boo.

Kendall's makeup was kept natural, as were her brunette locks, which she had tucked behind her ears.

The Grammy-winning rapper, who was born Benito Ocasio, opted for a loose-fitting, white-striped shirt, black slacks, and matching leather dress shoes.

Benito tried to go incognito with a black plaid head scarf underneath his New York Yankees baseball cap and black shades, which clearly didn't work.