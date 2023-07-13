Kendall Jenner gets heat for "starting five" NBA exes at 2023 ESPY Awards

Los Angeles, California - The 2023 ESPY Awards kicked things off by taking a pointed jab at Kendall Jenner 's dating life.

Kendall Jenner (r.) got dragged at this year's ESPY Awards as the host brought up her "starting five" NBA exes. © College: Screenshot/Instagram/kendalljenner & Screenshot/TikTok/kimandnorth

Host Pat McAfee threw a little shade towards the 27-year-old model by bringing up her romantic history with several NBA players.

In the viral clip from the annual ceremony, the sports analyst jokingly told the crowd at Hollywood Dolby Theater, "Kendall Jenner's starting five would win the NBA championship every single year."

The "starting five" is a reference to a 2019 meme referring to several of The Kardashians star's past boyfriends, who all just so happen to be basketball players.

Even Kim Kardashian also got in on the joke by trolling her little sister on TikTok with a T-shirt featuring the supermodel surrounded by athletes Jordan Clarkson, Blake Griffin, Kyle Kuzma, Ben Simmons, and her most recent ex, Devin Booker.

Back in 2019, Kendall corrected the meme by responding on Twitter, "2 out of 5 accurate, thanks," likely referring to Simmons and Griffin.

Many fans argue McAfee's jab was a little harsh, and seeing as how Kenny has moved on, perhaps it's time to let it go?