Kendall Jenner dishes on building her own empire away from the Kardashians

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner revealed why she won't be keeping up with her sisters' passion for all things beauty !

Kendall Jenner has opened up about why she probably won't be entering the beauty industry. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

The 27-year-old supermodel is sticking to what she knows.

For her W Magazine cover interview, Kenny explained why she won't be starting a makeup empire like her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

"I love wearing makeup, playing around with it, and learning from makeup artists on set, but I never really saw myself being in a lab creating products," The Kardashians star said.

"I think I'll leave that to the pros who know what they're doing and have a passion for it, like my sisters."

Kendall's got her hands plenty full with her 818 Tequila brand and her busy modeling career.

Though she's not looking to become the next makeup mogul, the reality star has partnered with the world's largest beauty company, L'Oréal Paris.

When she's not making boss moves, Kendall spends her downtime with her boyfriend, Grammy-winning rapper Bad Bunny.

