Have Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny made their romance official?

Los Angeles, California - After months of romance rumors, it seems Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have subtly made their relationship official.

Bad Bunny appeared to confirm rumors he's dating Kendall Jenner with his latest social media posts. © Collage: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / PA Images

Ever since the 29-year-old rapper went viral for a recent Instagram video that appeared to feature Kendall in the background, fans have been buzzing that the stars were soft-launching an official public romance.

In the clip posted on Sunday, the 27-year-old's voice can be heard as she chases after a chipmunk. Sending shockwaves over social media, Bad Bunny can be heard warning the reality star, "Mami, be careful."

Though the pair has been spotted getting cozy on a number of public dates, neither celebrity has given a definitive confirmation of the dating rumors.

Adding further fuel to the fire, the Tití Me Preguntó rapper shared additional photos to his story on Sunday that included some specially crafted drinks made with liquor from Kendall's 818 Tequila brand and another viral snap that displayed his "K" chain necklace.

Are Kendall and Benito ready to go public?