Kendall Jenner dishes on family traditions and "sexy" new Tory Burch fragrance

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner has continued sharing insight into her holiday season while promoting her new Tory Burch campaign!

Kendall Jenner has spilled the tea on her family's holiday traditions and why she loves Tory Burch's new scent, Sublime. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The supermodel dished on her Christmas duties and her love for Tory Burch's new scent in her latest chat with The Hollywood Reporter.

Kendall, who is the newest face for the fragrance Sublime, dished on the perfume, calling it "beautiful, sexy and confident."

The 818 Tequila founder added, "I love what Tory does and what she stands for. I want to align with designers who feel genuinely right to me, and this felt natural and organic."

Elsewhere, Kenny, who previously spilled the tea on her holiday wardrobe, teased what the holidays look like with the Kar-Jenners.

As it turns out, Kendall takes on the duty of breakfast chef!

"My sisters taught me how to make an Armenian breakfast dish called bishi that we make every year," she explained.