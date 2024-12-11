Kendall Jenner dishes on family traditions and "sexy" new Tory Burch fragrance
Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner has continued sharing insight into her holiday season while promoting her new Tory Burch campaign!
The supermodel dished on her Christmas duties and her love for Tory Burch's new scent in her latest chat with The Hollywood Reporter.
Kendall, who is the newest face for the fragrance Sublime, dished on the perfume, calling it "beautiful, sexy and confident."
The 818 Tequila founder added, "I love what Tory does and what she stands for. I want to align with designers who feel genuinely right to me, and this felt natural and organic."
Elsewhere, Kenny, who previously spilled the tea on her holiday wardrobe, teased what the holidays look like with the Kar-Jenners.
As it turns out, Kendall takes on the duty of breakfast chef!
"My sisters taught me how to make an Armenian breakfast dish called bishi that we make every year," she explained.
"Their grandmother used to make it for them and then passed the recipe on to one of my sisters to make the dough. So I would just basically fry it with one of my sisters in the morning."
Cover photo: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP