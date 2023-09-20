Kendall Jenner ditches pants in head-turning style moment

New York, New York - Kendall Jenner ditched her pants in another of her fashionable street-style look!

Kendall Jenner rocked another classic, street-style look while out and about in NYC. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

The 27-year-old supermodel continued the pant-less trend even though the summer season is on its final legs.

On Tuesday, Kendall made a statement in her latest head-turning outfit while still in the Big Apple.

The Kardashians star was photographed strolling about in an oversized blue and white pinstripe shirt.

Kendall's fit, which she wore as a dress, had the buttons open at the top while she appeared to be rocking super short black bottoms underneath.

She completed the look with black loafers, sunglasses, and an oversized black leather bag while also rocking gold statement jewelry and having her hair styled in a chic updo.

Since her NYC takeover, Kendall has been slaying her street style with several looks that are perfect for the approaching fall weather.

During her recent date night out with her rumored boo, Bad Bunny, she sported a gray crew neck sweater and black straight-legged pants with the same loafers.