Kendall Jenner leaves little to the imagination in nude Calvin Klein look

They don't call Kenny a supermodel for nothing! Kendall Jenner starred in the Calvin Klein Autumn/Winter show while keeping her true attire hidden underneath.

By Elyse Johnson

New York, New York - Kendall Jenner made her grand return to New York Fashion Week in a risqué Calvin Klein look!

Kendall Jenner kept her risqué 'fit wrapped tightly underneath her chic Maxi coat for New York Fashion Week.
Kendall Jenner kept her risqué 'fit wrapped tightly underneath her chic Maxi coat for New York Fashion Week.

While most A-listers were down in NOLA for Super Bowl LIX, the supermodel starred in Calvin Klein's Autumn/Winter show in NYC.

The 818 Tequila modeled an oversized, gray wool maxi coat from designer Veronica Leoni's debut collection.

While Kenny strutted down the runway, she coyly kept the coat wrapped tightly, yet the following day, the brand dropped a teasing glimpse at all of Kenny's look on their official Instagram page!

Underneath the maxi coat, The Kardashians star rocked a sheer midi skirt that revealed her cheeky, brown high-waisted knickers and a low-cut, see-through brown bra.

Talk about versatility!

Kendall kicked off fashion's biggest week in Paris last month for the Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2025 Haute Couture show.

Following her dramatic appearance at NYFW, the brunette bombshell met up with her BFF, Hailey Bieber, for a fashionable stroll through Tribeca!

Cover photo: IMAGO / Bestimage

