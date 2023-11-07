Kendall Jenner leaves little to the imagination in risqué holiday shoots
Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner may be on the naughty list this holiday season after her recent racy fashion shoots!
Santa Kendall!
The 28-year-old supermodel is in the spirit of giving, per her latest campaign shoots that put the "bah" in "bah humbug!"
Kendall teamed up with the French designer Jacquemus for a sexy holiday shoot, which was shared via the brand's official Instagram page on Sunday.
The festive pics featured The Kardashians star in several looks, including a topless fit where Kenny is seen lounging on a sofa while covering her bare breasts and rocking a pair of white underwear and a furry hat while a pair of red heels sit on the ground.
Another snap showed the 818 Tequila owner modeling a white, fur-trimmed white coat and matching skirt as she raised one Christmas-light-wrapped leg in the air.
Yet Kendall's first shoot with the luxury brand was even more naughty then her newest one!
On Friday, after celebrating her 28th birthday, the model bared her derriere, which was wrapped in Christmas lights and a beige shearling crop top.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner