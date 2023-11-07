Kendall Jenner leaves little to the imagination in risqué holiday shoots

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner may be on the naughty list this holiday season after her recent racy fashion shoots!

Kendall Jenner's racy holiday shoots will definitely have everyone saying "bah humbug!" © screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

Santa Kendall!

The 28-year-old supermodel is in the spirit of giving, per her latest campaign shoots that put the "bah" in "bah humbug!"



Kendall teamed up with the French designer Jacquemus for a sexy holiday shoot, which was shared via the brand's official Instagram page on Sunday.

The festive pics featured The Kardashians star in several looks, including a topless fit where Kenny is seen lounging on a sofa while covering her bare breasts and rocking a pair of white underwear and a furry hat while a pair of red heels sit on the ground.

Another snap showed the 818 Tequila owner modeling a white, fur-trimmed white coat and matching skirt as she raised one Christmas-light-wrapped leg in the air.

Yet Kendall's first shoot with the luxury brand was even more naughty then her newest one!