Kendall Jenner rings in birthday with lavish celebration: "Twenty ate"
Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner celebrated her 28th birthday in lavish fashion as her famous sisters shared some sweet tributes to the star.
The newly 28-year-old model dropped a photo dump on Saturday that gave fans a look at her festivities from her November 3 birthday.
"twenty ate," Kendall aptly captioned the four snaps.
In the first, the reality star rocked an off-the-should white gown as she posed in front of a massive "Scorpio baby" balloon display.
She geared up to blow out the candles on two of her four cakes in the second photo, with the third showing all four delicacies.
The central cake adorably featured a throwback photo of Kendall rocking two birthday hats on the sides of her head.
On the big day, Kenny received several heartfelt tributes from her famous sisters, including one from Kylie Jenner, who took a hilarious dig at her older sister.
Kendall Jenner's sisters pen tributes for her 28th birthday
The 818 Tequila mogul shared a snap of flowers sent by her 26-year-old sister with a note that read, "Happy birthday sister 30 years old!!!! Times flies. Love you, Kylie."
Kendall wrote "lmao" paired with a middle-finger emoji over the flower photo as she (mostly) played nice about the jab.
Both Kim and Khloé Kardashian opted for far more sentimental tributes to Kendall, with lengthy captions under slideshows with old photos of their younger sister.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner