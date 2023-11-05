Kendall Jenner rings in birthday with lavish celebration: "Twenty ate"

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner celebrated her 28th birthday in lavish fashion as her famous sisters shared some sweet tributes to the star.

On Saturday, Kendall Jenner dropped new photos from her 28th birthday celebration. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

The newly 28-year-old model dropped a photo dump on Saturday that gave fans a look at her festivities from her November 3 birthday.

"twenty ate," Kendall aptly captioned the four snaps.

In the first, the reality star rocked an off-the-should white gown as she posed in front of a massive "Scorpio baby" balloon display.

She geared up to blow out the candles on two of her four cakes in the second photo, with the third showing all four delicacies.

The central cake adorably featured a throwback photo of Kendall rocking two birthday hats on the sides of her head.

On the big day, Kenny received several heartfelt tributes from her famous sisters, including one from Kylie Jenner, who took a hilarious dig at her older sister.