Kendall Jenner makes a splash in denim-themed Calvin Klein shoot!

New York, New York - Kendall Jenner lived the ultimate New York City dream in her latest photoshoot for Calvin Klein.

Kendall Jenner turned heads while getting soaking wet during a shoot for Calvin Klein. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

Following her Miami trip with Bad Bunny, the 27-year-old supermodel was seen having a blast during a campaign shoot for the fashion company.

On Sunday, Kendall got soaking wet for the denim-themed campaign where she was pictured rocking a light blue trench coat, a black dress, and loafers.

A few shots featured The Kardashians star smiling while jumping in the decorative fountain fully dressed.



More pics showed Kenny letting her inner child loose as she splashed around the structure, drenching her hair and clothes with water.

In addition to hopping around in the fountain, she also struck several sultry poses on the edge of the landmark.

The Calvin Klein ambassador's fun shoot follows her surely PDA-filled weekend with the Tití Me Preguntó rapper, who won big at this year's Billboard Latin Music Awards on October 5.