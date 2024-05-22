Kendall Jenner makes a splash as "summer muse" in new bikini shoot

Kendall Jenner is ready for the summer in her newest campaign. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kendalljenner

The 28-year-old supermodel teamed up with the Italian fashion group Calzedonia for a steamy new shoot.

On Tuesday, The Kardashians star dropped an Instagram dump where she was seen modeling a very skimpy, lime-green string bikini in images shot by Cameron Hammond.

The plethora of snaps featured Kendall posing near the ocean as her signature brown hair draped down her shoulders.

In two of the snaps, the 818 Tequila owner went topless and used her hand to cheekily cover her chest.

On Calzedonia's IG story, the company hailed Kendall as their "summer muse" for stunning in the "shiny satin" two-piece set.

It's clear to see why the reality star was given the honor, as this isn't the first time Kenny's slayed in a bikini set, and it probably won't be the last!

The horse enthusiast showed a lot of skin in her recent shoot with FWRD and also went topless in a black-and-white pic shared to her IG page.