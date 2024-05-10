Kendall Jenner talks 10th modeling anniversary and enjoying "kidless freedom"

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner got honest for her newest Vogue feature in honor of her 10th anniversary as a model!

Kendall Jenner reflected on her modeling journey for a recent Vogue Magazine feature.
In honor of her cover feature for the fashion magazine, the 28-year-old supermodel looked back at her 10-year career journey with an emotional Instagram post.

Kendall shared Vogue's front page, where she rocked a pink floral bra top from Chanel while posing in a shower.

In the caption, the Kardashians star wrote, "10 years since i started my journey in this industry and i’m feeling all the emotions, but mostly, gratitude."

She continued, writing, "I came into it young, nervous, excited, eager and also, unsure of how it would all turn out. I've seen the world and met so many incredible humans/creatives. modeling has changed my life. I am so grateful for the people who have believed in me along the way."

The 818 Tequila owner, who naturally slayed at this year's Met Gala, also thanked Vogue founder Anna Wintour for being a "constant" supporter.

She added, "if I could go back and start all over i would do it again and just give my 17 year old self a hug and tell her it's all gunna work out!"

Kendall Jenner reveals she thought she'd be a mom by the age of 27

Kendall Jenner opened up about initially wanting kids by the age of 27 and why she has "boundaries" with her family.
Meanwhile, Kenny talked to the outlet about being the only Kar-Jenner without kids as well as the only one who doesn't live close to their mom, Kris Jenner.

The Calvin Klein ambassador shared that she always had "boundaries" when it comes to her family, explaining, "There are days when I look at what they have and think, 'That's really special.'"

She continued, "I do like being a bit removed, but one day I'll make my way, probably."

Kendall concluded by revealing that when she was younger, she thought she'd have kids by the age of 27.

Kendall added, "Now I'm past that and I feel like I'm still so young. I'm enjoying my kidless freedom."

