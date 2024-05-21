Kendall Jenner goes topless in steamy Instagram pic!

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner proved why she is the supermodel of the Kar-Jenner clan in her newest pic!

Kendall Jenner puts on busty display on Instagram with a topless photo. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

Fresh off her swimsuit campaign for FWRD, the 28-year-old reality star continued to show off her modeling skills on Monday with a steamy Instagram post.

Kenny left her followers speechless with the caption-free post, where The Kardashians star showed some skin in the black-and-white pic.

The 818 Tequila owner's face wasn't visible as it was covered with a camera in and went topless while also showing a little side cleavage.

Kendall's voluminous brunette tresses were styled in a wet look and fell onto her shoulders and back.

Before this, the Calvin Klein ambassador slayed in bikinis, statement jewelry, basic tanks and T-shirts, and chic sandals for her FWRD shoot just in time for the summer.

But what really has fans talking is her presumed reunion with her former flame, Bad Bunny, after she was spotted attending his Orlando concert.