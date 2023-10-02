Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny hard launch with new Gucci campaign!

Love takes flight! Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have taken their PDA-filled romance to new heights in their first campaign together with Gucci!

By Elyse Johnson

Paris, France - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny hard launched their relationship with a stunning new Gucci campaign!

Kendall Jenner (r.) and Bad Bunny are the stars of Gucci's newest campaign, further confirming their relationship.  © Collage: IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int. & JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Hollywood's hottest couple just made their romance take flight in A-list jet-setting style.

The 27-year-old supermodel and the 29-year-old Grammy-winner are the stars of the luxury brand's new campaign, Gucci Valigeria.

The teaser photos, which dropped on Sunday, featured the lovebirds looking cozy and preparing to hop on a plane while decked out in Gucci gear at an airport.

According to a statement from the fashion house, the latest campaign "embraces the spirit of 'Gucci Ancora,' as a celebration of the love that lies at the center of Gucci's community."

Pics of the power couple showed Kenny rocking a head-to-toe Gucci fit that consisted of a Gucci handbag and a Gucci luggage while gazing at her phone.

Meanwhile, her boo, who wore a backwards Gucci monogram cap, is seen heading down an airport escalator, carrying a classic monogram bag with neon blue detailing.

Kendall and Bunny's PDA-filled ad follows their outing together last week at Gucci's 2024 spring show during Milan Fashion Week!

