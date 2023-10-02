Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny hard launch with new Gucci campaign!
Paris, France - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny hard launched their relationship with a stunning new Gucci campaign!
Hollywood's hottest couple just made their romance take flight in A-list jet-setting style.
The 27-year-old supermodel and the 29-year-old Grammy-winner are the stars of the luxury brand's new campaign, Gucci Valigeria.
The teaser photos, which dropped on Sunday, featured the lovebirds looking cozy and preparing to hop on a plane while decked out in Gucci gear at an airport.
According to a statement from the fashion house, the latest campaign "embraces the spirit of 'Gucci Ancora,' as a celebration of the love that lies at the center of Gucci's community."
Pics of the power couple showed Kenny rocking a head-to-toe Gucci fit that consisted of a Gucci handbag and a Gucci luggage while gazing at her phone.
Meanwhile, her boo, who wore a backwards Gucci monogram cap, is seen heading down an airport escalator, carrying a classic monogram bag with neon blue detailing.
Kendall and Bunny's PDA-filled ad follows their outing together last week at Gucci's 2024 spring show during Milan Fashion Week!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int. & JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP